Omni (OMNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last week, Omni has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $250.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00020598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00539105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005582 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,923 coins and its circulating supply is 562,607 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Bittrex, C-CEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

