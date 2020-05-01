Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Shares Gap Down to $57.03

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.38, but opened at $57.03. Omnicom Group shares last traded at $55.62, with a volume of 157,905 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 42.94%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 500.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

