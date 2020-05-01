OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Trading Up 17.9%

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) was up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.93 and last traded at $2.70, approximately 2,242,431 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 742% from the average daily volume of 266,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06).

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 1,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 27,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $61,508.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,017.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCX. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 68,513 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 1,511.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 160,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

OncoCyte Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

