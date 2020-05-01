One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Shares Up 13.6%

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS)’s share price shot up 13.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.59, 464,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 234% from the average session volume of 138,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSS. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “reduce” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

The firm has a market cap of $23.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $18.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 659,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 396,234 shares during the period. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

