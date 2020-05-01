ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.93. 7,140,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,747,688. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Get ONEOK alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.32.

In related news, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $313,260. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at $239,007.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.