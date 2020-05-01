Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Get Ono Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ono Pharmaceutical stock remained flat at $$18.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company's products include OPDIVO intravenous infusions for treating malignant tumor; KYPROLIS, a proteasome inhibitor for intravenous injection; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Glactiv and FORXIGA tablets for type II diabetes; Kinedak tablets to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Recalbon tablets to treat osteoporosis; ORENCIA injections for rheumatoid arthritis; Rivastach patches for Alzheimer's disease treatment; Onoact injections for the treatment of tachyarrhythmia; Staybla tablets for overactive bladder; Opalmon tablets to treat peripheral circulatory disorder; Onon capsules and dry syrups for the treatment of bronchial asthma and allergic rhinitis; and Foipan tablets for the treatment of chronic pancreatitis and postoperative reflux esophagitis.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ono Pharmaceutical (OPHLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ono Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.