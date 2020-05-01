Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

OPRT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oportun Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of OPRT stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 623,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,754. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.36. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.97.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after acquiring an additional 451,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,023,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,000. 49.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

