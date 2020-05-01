OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Position Lessened by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. OptimizeRx comprises approximately 1.8% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. B. Riley cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.14 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

