Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,068,783,000 after buying an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,922,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,797,206,000 after buying an additional 469,848 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after buying an additional 326,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,807,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,924,007. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

