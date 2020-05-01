Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been given a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.47 ($16.83).

Shares of Orange stock traded down €0.06 ($0.07) on Friday, hitting €11.14 ($12.95). The company had a trading volume of 9,802,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.98. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

