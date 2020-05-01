OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.45-4.65 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.45-4.65 EPS.

OSI Systems stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.30. 157,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,007. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

