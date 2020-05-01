OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.45-4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.165-1.185 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.OSI Systems also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.45-4.65 EPS.

OSIS stock traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,007. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $49.96 and a twelve month high of $117.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $292.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.01 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research cut OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $119.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered OSI Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OSI Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,545,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

