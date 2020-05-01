Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 64.51% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

Shares of OSTK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,101. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $483.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,454.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,222.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,760 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.