Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 164.00% from the stock’s previous close.

OSTK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. 179,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,190. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $487.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.17. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham purchased 15,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,454.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $163,760 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3,130.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

