Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up to $5.46

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.46. Ovintiv shares last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 12,398,745 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ovintiv to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.75 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $222,890.00. Also, President Michael Gerard Mcallister purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $33,592.00. Insiders purchased 157,490 shares of company stock worth $1,062,847 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Nexus Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

See Also: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.