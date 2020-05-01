Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.25 price target on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th.

OXLC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,551. Oxford Lane Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.78.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Leroy Scott Frantz bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 37,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.36 per share, for a total transaction of $87,761.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 199,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,733.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 501,915 shares of company stock worth $10,375,978 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,081 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

