Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $10.83 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 190.45% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%.

Shares of OXSQ stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 31,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,877. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.89. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 32.03%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, Director George Stelljes III bought 12,000 shares of Oxford Square Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.68 per share, with a total value of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,792.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OXSQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oxford Square Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

