Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Mercantile Bancorp is the parent holding company of Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides commercial banking services in Orange, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, and San Diego counties of California. It primarily engages in generating deposits and originating loans. The Bank is an FDIC insured, California state-chartered bank and a member of the Federal Reserve System and provides a wide range of commercial banking services and financial products, which includes mortgage financing, to businesses, business professionals and individual clients through its combination of traditional banking financial centers and comprehensive, sophisticated electronic banking services. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp provides its services to small and moderate size businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ PMBC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.01. 120,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,311. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.31 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $13.91 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Pacific Mercantile Bancorp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Curt Alan Christianssen acquired 7,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $51,211.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,378.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $122,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 44,058 shares of company stock worth $244,557 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 409,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 53,648 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,845,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

