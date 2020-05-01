PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 8.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $25.06, approximately 139,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,761,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.
Several analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after purchasing an additional 114,950 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after buying an additional 403,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
