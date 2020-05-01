PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Up 8.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price rose 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.36 and last traded at $25.06, approximately 139,224 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,761,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.83. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.09.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $389.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after purchasing an additional 114,950 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $37,151,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,756,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,995,000 after buying an additional 403,298 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,284,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 23,499 shares during the period. 56.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.