Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.89.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $1,989,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 838,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,014,359.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 8,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,298 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,731. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -108.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.65. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

