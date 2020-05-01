Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

PAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NYSE PAM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 547,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,572. Pampa Energia has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.80. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.85 million. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energia will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pampa Energia by 995.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

