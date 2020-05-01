Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Papa John’s Int’l has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.35-1.55 EPS.
Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 47,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,929. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.61.
In related news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.
About Papa John’s Int’l
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
