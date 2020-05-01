Papa John’s Int’l (PZZA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Papa John’s Int’l has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.35-1.55 EPS.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Papa John’s Int’l to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.55. 47,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,929. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $74.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -285.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $40.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

In related news, CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

