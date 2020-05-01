Para Resources (CVE:PBR) Shares Down 20%

Para Resources Inc (CVE:PBR)’s share price was down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 217,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 242,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$17,824.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4,456.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

About Para Resources (CVE:PBR)

Para Resources Inc, a natural resource company, engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining properties in North and South America. The company owns approximately 80% interest in the El Limon project, a gold mine located near the town of Zaragoza, Colombia; and a 100% interest in the Tucumã copper/gold exploration project, which consists of six mineral concessions covering a total of 11,456 hectares located in the Carajas metallogenic province in the State of Pará, Brazil.

