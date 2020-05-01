Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 8,521 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 8,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

NYSE:MGP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.31. 2,938,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,464. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.32). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $225.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.55%.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,696.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

