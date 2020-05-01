Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys 2,015 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 13,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $948,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.11. 8,605,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.93. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

