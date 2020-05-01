Paragon Capital Management Ltd Buys Shares of 6,090 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,998,000. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 73,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,361,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 206,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter.

USMV traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $59.07. 6,050,296 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%.

