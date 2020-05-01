Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 181.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,802,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 669.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,718,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after buying an additional 1,495,373 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,723,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,584,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,919,000 after buying an additional 361,886 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,939,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $44.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,698. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.06. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $61.73.

