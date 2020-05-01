Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $276,000 Stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Westrock were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of Westrock stock traded down $1.96 on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 2,181,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,456. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.62. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.69%. Westrock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westrock Co will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

