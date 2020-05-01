Paragon Capital Management Ltd Has $309,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,417,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in General Mills by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 192,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.89. 3,262,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,085,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,795.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 17,475 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,069,295.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,702 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,885.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock worth $8,078,504 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on General Mills from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

