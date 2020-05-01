Paragon Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,612,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded down $5.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,457,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.93. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

