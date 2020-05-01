Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $204,000 in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

NYSE:CFR traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,191. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.53. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $103.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.18). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, for a total transaction of $235,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.