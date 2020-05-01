Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $276,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,645,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,725,911,000 after purchasing an additional 263,223 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,437,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,490,000 after purchasing an additional 400,034 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,606,000 after purchasing an additional 811,103 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,519,000 after purchasing an additional 108,452 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $2.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.27. 2,646,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

