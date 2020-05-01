Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,123,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,384,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $77.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock worth $18,153,168. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

