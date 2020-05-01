Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 6,074 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Nucor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Nucor by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 15,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of NUE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,537,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

