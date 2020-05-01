Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,628,000 after buying an additional 302,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,466,000 after buying an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after buying an additional 567,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,810,000 after buying an additional 236,677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,498 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.19.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.