Paragon Capital Management Ltd Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 7.3% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 839,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.