Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Price Up 45%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)’s share price rose 45% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.76, approximately 53,088,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 987% from the average daily volume of 4,883,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lowered Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.37). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $731.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 644,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $309,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 569,858 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5,372.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 25,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 25,250 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 104,010 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

