Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,205 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 40,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,435,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 720,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,757,000 after acquiring an additional 79,452 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,885 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.63. 33,202,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,720,928. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.