Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 26,070,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,376,699. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.