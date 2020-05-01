Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,581 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.7% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 189,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.55. 3,629,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,648. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

