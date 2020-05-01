Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFF. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

PFF stock remained flat at $$34.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 3,938,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,407. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

