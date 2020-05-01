Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,021 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $984,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 29.1% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 2,377,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,700. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $991.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 3.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The business had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

In related news, CFO Randy W. Furr sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 6,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $70,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,301 shares of company stock valued at $198,578. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

