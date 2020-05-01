PAX Gold Price Reaches $1,701.69 on Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $43.39 million and $584,257.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold token can currently be bought for $1,701.69 or 0.19451780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00048712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.83 or 0.03930277 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00061906 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011466 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010989 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011468 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 25,497 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.