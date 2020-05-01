Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.6% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,992,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,170,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,657,000 after purchasing an additional 425,338 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,286,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,793,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Paychex by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,854,000 after purchasing an additional 274,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Tom Bonadio purchased 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.59 per share, with a total value of $99,973.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.52. 2,461,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

