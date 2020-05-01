Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after buying an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Paypal from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

Shares of Paypal stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.93. 7,566,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

