PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Trading 5.1% Higher

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares rose 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $8.08, approximately 25,887 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 955,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on PaySign from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Get PaySign alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $400.16 million, a P/E ratio of 66.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). PaySign had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in PaySign during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of PaySign during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.