PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Up 14.4%

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price traded up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $9.83, 42,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 466,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

PBFX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $605.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 83.83%. The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 185,044 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $806,791.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,425. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,312,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

