PCHAIN (PI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.98 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and IDEX. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $11,464.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00048137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.14 or 0.04010329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00061958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00035996 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011434 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009724 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,011,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 772,275,526 tokens. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

