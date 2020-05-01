Peak Financial Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.0% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.03. 20,692,045 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

