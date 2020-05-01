Peak Financial Management Inc. Buys 706 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Peak Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Peak Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.82 and a twelve month high of $95.15.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.